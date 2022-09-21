Cost of living: Hull City Council pledges action to help residents
- Published
A council has announced a range of measures to support residents struggling with rising living costs.
Hull City Council said it was introducing a dedicated telephone hotline and online hub so residents could access support.
The Liberal-Democrat-led authority has also pledged to work with partners to open "warm banks" to help anyone unable to afford to heat their home.
Other measures being considered include food vouchers and debt help.
Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: "It is terrible that these things are needed in the 21st Century, but sadly this year they are. Earlier this year we declared a cost of living crisis and this package sets out the latest action in the council's response.
"The cost of living crisis, whether it is unmanageable fuel bills or ever increasing food prices, is continuing to affect us all [and] we are facing a winter where thousands of people in the city cannot afford the basics they need," he said.
"While this happens, we will not stand by," he added.
Mr Ross also urged people to look out for each other, adding: The residents of Hull demonstrated this community-minded approach throughout the pandemic and it is undoubtedly the case we need to see it again."
Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she would limit energy bill rises for all households for two years to prevent widespread hardship.
A typical household energy bill will be capped at £2,500 annually until 2024, she said.
Mr Ross said he hoped there would be further support and action from the government in the near future.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.