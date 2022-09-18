Queen Elizabeth II: State funeral to be screened across region
Services will take place to honour the Queen and people are invited to watch the state funeral on big screens across Hull, East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
In Hull's Queen Victoria Square a big screen will be installed with seating for mourners to watch live coverage from 09:00 BST.
Lincoln Cathedral and Lincoln Castle will both be showing the funeral on large screens.
Beverley Minster will also be livestreaming the event for mourners.
Hull City Council said a 65ft-wide (20m) screen will be installed on the balcony of the city hall and seating will be provided.
Councillor Mike Ross, leader of the council, said: "By showing the funeral on a big screen in Hull city centre we hope this gives the residents of Hull the opportunity to come together as a community and pay their respects together."
A Lincoln Cathedral spokesperson said the site would open from 08:00 BST to 18:30 BST on Monday, and the funeral would be shown on screens in the nave.
Beverley Minster will open from 10:00 BST to livestream the event and has invited people who "would rather not be alone" to join mourners at the site.
Her Majesty's state funeral will take place on Monday in Westminster Abbey, attended by her family, senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world, as well as representatives from the charities she supported.
Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from the abbey to Wellington Arch and from there it will travel to Windsor.
The state hearse will then take the coffin along the Long Walk to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, for the committal service.
A televised committal service for Her Majesty will then take place.
