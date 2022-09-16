Jason Whincup death: Man charged with murder over Hull stabbing
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing on a Hull street.
Jason Whincup, 47, died from his injuries after being found on Hessle Road on 31 August after police were called to reports of an altercation.
Humberside Police said Harley Robinson, from Hull, had been charged with Mr Whincup's murder.
The 22-year-old is due to appear before magistrates in the city on Saturday, the force added.
