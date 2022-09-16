Neville Morrison death: Man jailed over 'senseless' killing of friend
A man who killed a "good-natured" father and grandfather during an altercation in Hull has been jailed.
Neville Morrison, 53, was found fatally injured at an address in Roborough Close, Bransholme, on 6 March.
James Hayman, 37, who had originally been charged with murder, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Morrison at a hearing in August.
Hayman, of Broadstone Close, Hull, was jailed for 10 years at the city's crown court on Friday.
Mr Morrison suffered a tear to his spleen during an altercation, and died from his injuries, Humberside Police said.
Hayman admitted seriously assaulting Mr Morrison following a disagreement, but said he had not intended to kill him, the force added.
The victim's family described it as a "senseless and callous attack".
"We will never be able to comprehend why anybody would carry out such drastic and unforgiveable actions over a disagreement," they said.
Hayman exploited Mr Morrison's "good nature and caring personality", his family added.
The two men had been friends, but Hayman had taken advantage of Mr Morrison, using his home for his own needs, police said.
Senior Investigating Officer Supt Doug Blackwood said: "James Hayman took advantage of Neville's relaxed and easy-going good nature for his own selfish needs over a prolonged period of time, and then sadly fatally assaulted him.
"I'm pleased he admitted what he did, sparing Neville's family the further heartache of a trial."
Passing sentence, Judge John Thackray KC said: "This is a lengthy sentence due to a clear pattern of behaviour of using extreme violence to solve problems.
"You have caused a lifetime of heartache to the family and friends of Neville Morrison."
Hayman was told he must also serve a further four years on extended licence upon his release.
