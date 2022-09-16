Queen Elizabeth II: Hull 4 Heroes veterans 'emotional' paying respects
- Published
A group of 16 military veterans from Hull said travelling to London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II was "emotional".
The former service personnel visited Buckingham Palace, Westminster and Green Park where they laid flowers.
Paul Matson, from the Hull 4 Heroes charity, which organised the trip, said it had been "emotional" saying goodbye to "our gaffer".
"It feels fantastic that we've come," he said.
"It was just an utter need, a feeling that, we as a charity, had to do something.
"We took an oath to serve our Queen and country and we hope we all did you proud Ma'am."
Thousands have paid their respects to the UK's longest-serving monarch, who is lying in state at Westminster until 06:30 BST on Monday.
Among the veterans who made the trip to London on Thursday was Jane Smales, a retired nurse and policewoman who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"It's been really good [and] quite emotional going into Green Park, seeing all the flowers and the people," she said.
"What struck me was how quiet it was [despite there being] lots of people. [It was] so busy but respectful."
Ms Smales recalled her unexpected encounter with the Queen at the opening of the Humber Bridge in 1981.
The former nurse, who was a police officer at the time, gathered up flowers given to Her Majesty by well-wishers "which was a bit daunting because we hadn't had any warning".
She said she put the flowers in the back seat of the royal car and, "as I'm backing out the car, I turned round and there's Her Majesty and Prince Philip stood waiting for me to get out [of] the car".
"I wasn't sure whether to salute. I think I probably just grinned stupidly and the Queen said 'thank you very much, you're very kind'.
"I will never forget it for the rest of my life and it was just amazing to be in the royal car and having met the Queen."
Speaking ahead of the trip, Mr Matson said the charity was also representing all veterans who could not go to pay their respects.
