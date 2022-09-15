David Davis MP defends right to protest in wake of Queen's death
- Published
An East Yorkshire MP has criticised the treatment of anti-monarchists arrested for protesting at events marking the Queen's death.
Howden and Haltemprice MP David Davis said it was important republican voices were allowed to be heard.
The Conservative has written to Sir Ian Livingstone, chief constable of Police Scotland, stating his concerns.
Mr Davis said: "The monarchy is a great institution but free speech is also a great institution."
A number of people have been arrested in recent days for staging protests at events to mark the monarch's death.
In one incident, Prince Andrew was heckled as the royal procession moved along Edinburgh's Royal Mile.
Mr Davis, a staunch royalist, said he thought some protests were "disrespectful" but he added: "Being disrespectful is not a crime."
Jun Pang, spokeswoman for Liberty, an independent human rights organisation, called for a measured response to protests.
She said: "Protest is not a gift, it's a right. People are going to exercise it when it's uncomfortable for some people or when there are moments when emotions are running high.
"But the solution is not to clamp down on it, or seek to restrict it, but to actually to celebrate it and cherish this right as integral to the society we live in."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said protests during the period of national mourning should be done "in the spirit of respect".
"Respect the fact that hundreds of thousands of people do want to come forward and have that moment," he said. "Don't ruin it for them.
"But also we do need to respect the fact that other people must be entitled to express their different views."
The Met Police, coordinating events in London, said people have the right to freedom of expression.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.