Cost of living: Hull and East Riding councils in 'warm banks' talks
- Published
Councils are planning to open "warm banks" this winter to help anyone unable to afford to heat their home.
Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said the authority was working to finalise its plans and hoped to provide further details next week.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council have also announced similar plans.
The move comes amid widespread concern over rising energy bills, despite recent government intervention.
Hull City Council declared a cost of living emergency in June, and officers were instructed to lobby the government for further help, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Chairman of Hull's Labour Group, Gary Wareing, who represents the city's Orchard Park estate, said he welcomed the move.
He said: "We must ensure we have safe, warm places for people to go to this autumn and winter.
"I have called for warm hubs to be set up on the Orchard Park ward. I am very concerned about how families will cope in the coming months."
Elsewhere, East Riding Council said in July, when it declared a cost of living emergency, that it was also in talks to set up warm spaces.
Leader Jonathan Owen suggested libraries, leisure centres and other facilities could become warm banks.
North East Lincolnshire Council has also announced plans.
A spokesperson said: "We are in discussions with a network of community and partner organisations and will do all it can to support such groups in their plans for warm banks, along with other measures to assist our residents through the oncoming winter."
Councils in Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester are among those who have announced similar plans.
In addition, NHS trusts in Harrogate and Leeds have said they are considering opening warm banks, amid fears a lack of heating could be life-threatening for vulnerable patients.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss announced last week she would limit energy bill rises for all households for two years to prevent widespread hardship.
A typical household energy bill will be capped at £2,500 annually until 2024, she said.
