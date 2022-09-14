Beverley Racecourse holds its first meeting since the Queen's death
- Published
An East Yorkshire racecourse has held its first meeting since the Queen's death.
Jockeys competing at Beverley Racecourse wore black armbands and a two-minutes silence was held before the first race.
Her Majesty visited the course in 2002 alongside the Duke of Edinburgh as part of her Golden Jubilee celebrations
Chief executive of the race course Sally Iggulden said today was about remembering and paying respect.
"The Queen was so entrenched in horse racing," she said.
"It was her main hobby one that she was incredibly passionate and knowledgeable about.
"It's just a lovely way to gather together and remember her and the legacy that she has left."
The Queen owned a number of racehorses and her jockeys won more than 1,800 victories while racing in the Royal colours of purple, gold and scarlet.
She was recognised for her contribution to racing as an owner and breeder by being inducted into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame in 2021.
Horse racing was halted on Thursday following the announcement of the Queen's death.
The British Horseracing Authority has allowed meetings to resume but said there would be no racing on Monday, the day of the funeral.
The government's national mourning guidance states cancelling or postponing sports fixtures is not obligatory and "at the discretion of individual organisations", including on the day of the state funeral.
