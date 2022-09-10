Queen Elizabeth II: The loss 'doesn't feel real', says flower girl
A teenager who greeted the Queen during her final royal visit to Hull in 2017 has said her death "doesn't feel real".
Tributes have been paid following Her Majesty's death at the age of 96 on Thursday.
Islay handed a bouquet of flowers to the monarch when she visited Hull during its UK City of Culture year.
The 16-year-old said: "She has symbolised so much and she was such a steady pillar. Her loss, it's affected all ages, it doesn't feel real."
She added: "It's difficult to comprehend because she has been such a prevalent role model and pillar in our lives and I think just digesting her loss has just been so tough for us all."
Islay, who was 11 at the time, said meeting the Queen "meant the world" to her and it was "such a vivid memory, which I cherish".
"It was such an exciting, exciting atmosphere", she added.
The youngster said she greeted the monarch with a curtsey before handing her the flowers.
"She said they were lovely and I told her that the white roses symbolised Yorkshire."
The Queen thanked Islay for the flowers and gave her "the brightest and warmest smile".
Hundreds of people turned out to see Queen Elizabeth II as she arrived at the station in November 2017.
"Everyone [was] so excited waving flags," recalled the teenager.
"There was rows of Hull City of Culture volunteers lined up and everyone was waving, shouting and [there were] smiles on every single face."
