Queen Elizabeth II: Bell ringer, 12, tolls in tribute
A 12-year-old boy from East Yorkshire said it was an honour to ring the bell in his village church to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Bells tolled across the nation at midday following Her Majesty's death at the age of 96 on Thursday.
Jayden, from Roos, said he rang the bell during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, but this occasion was "really sad".
"There won't be another Queen at least for another three generations.
"The next three heirs to the throne are all kings so it won't really happen again for quite a long time," said the youngster.
He said he was honoured to ring the bell at All Saints Church.
"In all the big churches they'll all be ringing like lots of bells and it's good for the village to hear just at least one bell," he said.
Fellow bell ringer Abi, who attends Withernsea High School, said: "It's definitely a really important occasion.
"We've both come out of school to help honour and [pay our] respects.
"At this church we're not going to be putting [sound] mufflers on the bell clappers. We will be doing that after today up until her funeral.
"The mufflers silence the bells slightly so you can still hear it, but it's a duller noise. But today as [a mark of] our respects, we will not be putting those on."
