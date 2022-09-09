Queen Elizabeth II: Scunthorpe Islamic leader recalls mosque visit
A Scunthorpe Islamic leader has reflected on the day "history was made" when the Queen visited a town mosque.
The 2002 visit to the town's Islamic Centre was the first time the Queen had set foot inside a British mosque.
Abid Khan, chairman of the North Lincolnshire Multi-Faith Partnership, said of the visit: "We felt recognised."
He described the Queen as "a wonderful individual", adding her legacy will be felt for years to come.
Reflecting on the significance of the visit, Mr Khan said: "History was made that day. People still talk about it."
Mr Khan remembered the monarch asking, "This is aligned to Mecca?", in reference to the prayer mat pattern woven into the carpet.
"I remember clearly talking to her for a few minutes," he said. "Obviously, there were a lot of people and lots going on."
The Queen was presented with a copy of the Quran.
Mr Khan believes the visit, part of the Queen's Golden Jubilee tour, "built bridges" between communities, not just in Scunthorpe but further afield.
'Keep up the good work'
Scunthorpe would forever remember the Queen with fondness, he said.
"All of us, of all faith and non-faith, will remember Her Majesty's legacy of public service and celebrate her achievements," Mr Khan said.
He said he would also remember her parting words to him: "Keep up the good work, young man."
