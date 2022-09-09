Queen Elizabeth II: Yorkshire artist's touching new tribute to Her Majesty
- Published
An artist who attracted widespread praise for her Platinum Jubilee sketch of the Queen with Paddington Bear has created another touching tribute to mark Her Majesty's death.
Eleanor Tomlinson's latest work shows the Queen arm in arm with the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021.
The sketch, titled Our Beloved Queen, also features Her Majesty's favourite animals - a corgi and a horse.
Ms Tomlinson, from East Yorkshire, said the Queen left "the brightest mark".
Together once again. Our dearest Queen Elizabeth, thank you. There are not the words on this darkest day, one that we all hoped would never come. You have left the biggest and brightest mark on all our lives as you pass on to the next life to join your beloved Prince Philip.💔 pic.twitter.com/tRIPUOwnjX— Eleanor Tomlinson (@etomlinson_art) September 8, 2022
Referencing Prince Philip, the Queen's husband of 74 years, on the sketch, the artist added: "Together once again."
Ms Tomlinson, from Brough, previously revealed how the inspiration for her Paddington Bear-themed sketch came from watching Jubilee celebrations earlier this year featuring the famous bear enjoying a mischief-laden tea with Her Majesty.
She later gifted the monarch a print showing a corgi wearing a crown, for which she received a royal thank you.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.