Queen Elizabeth II: Yorkshire artist's touching new tribute to Her Majesty

Eleanor Tomlinson
Eleanor Tomlinson's sketch of the Queen with Paddington Bear marked the Platinum Jubilee earlier in 2022

An artist who attracted widespread praise for her Platinum Jubilee sketch of the Queen with Paddington Bear has created another touching tribute to mark Her Majesty's death.

Eleanor Tomlinson's latest work shows the Queen arm in arm with the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021.

The sketch, titled Our Beloved Queen, also features Her Majesty's favourite animals - a corgi and a horse.

Ms Tomlinson, from East Yorkshire, said the Queen left "the brightest mark".

Referencing Prince Philip, the Queen's husband of 74 years, on the sketch, the artist added: "Together once again."

Ms Tomlinson, from Brough, previously revealed how the inspiration for her Paddington Bear-themed sketch came from watching Jubilee celebrations earlier this year featuring the famous bear enjoying a mischief-laden tea with Her Majesty.

She later gifted the monarch a print showing a corgi wearing a crown, for which she received a royal thank you.

