Cost of Living: East Yorkshire Taxi fares to increase
Published
Taxi fares in East Yorkshire are set to rise after the council backed an increase of up to 16.5%.
The council said the impact of the pandemic, rising inflation and the cost of fuel, meant taxi drivers were finding it harder to make ends meet.
It is the first increase in hackney carriage fares in East Yorkshire for eight years.
For a four-mile journey, day rates are set to rise from £8.15 to £9.25.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council communities lead, Paul Bellotti, said the hikes would cover rising costs while keeping fares affordable, and further increases were not ruled out if inflation worsened.
He added fares would be reviewed more regularly so drivers would not face years' long waits for increases.
Night rates for a four-mile journey are expected to increase from £10.30 to £11.95, bank and public holidays from £12.70 to £14.45.
Council leader Cllr Jonathan Owen said an increase in fares was long overdue, particularly in light of rising fuel costs.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the proposed new rates will go before all East Riding councillors for final approval.
