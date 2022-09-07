Sewerby Hall: Bridlington bird flu protection zone forces zoo closure

An East Yorkshire zoo has temporarily closed after a nearby case of bid flu led to a protection zone being imposed.
Sewerby Hall, near Bridlington, said it had decided to shut the zoo's doors after confirmation of the latest case of avian flu in the area.
It said the closure would "protect the birds" in the zoo's collection.
Government experts said the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 strain was found in poultry at a commercial farm on Tuesday.
The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said it was the the second case in the area.
A 3km (1.7 mile) protection zone has been placed around the infected premises, near Bridlington, and all poultry at the farm site will be culled.
There is also a 10km (6.2 mile) surveillance zone around the area.
Restrictions within the zones include requiring bird owners to isolate flocks and restrict movements.
A spokesperson for Sewerby Hall said: "The closure is to protect the birds in the collection at the zoo.
"We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this closure, but we know our visitors will understand the need for it."
They said the house and gardens remained open, but admission prices had been reduced.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that bird flu mainly affects birds and the risk to human health is very low.
