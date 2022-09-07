Bridlington: Huge Trojan Horse built entirely of cardboard
- Published
A huge recreation of the legendary Trojan Horse is set to make an appearance in East Yorkshire.
The giant biodegradable sculpture will tower over the heads of visitors to Bridlington Spa in October, its creators said.
Yorkshire coast theatre company Animated Objects said the build would use 0.6 miles (1km) of cardboard, and would weigh 42 stone (300kg).
The creation is the first of its kind to be built, organisers said.
Animated Objects teamed up with communities from across the Yorkshire coast to create the enormous sculpture.
The story of the Trojan Horse was first mentioned in Homer's Odyssey.
Homer described how Greek soldiers were able to take the city of Troy in Turkey by hiding in a giant horse supposedly left as an offering to the goddess Athena.
Lee Threadgold from Animated Objects said: "The story of the Trojan Horse has captured the imagination of different generations over centuries.
"We're hoping to do the same by showing just what people can do when working together with even basic materials."
Mr Threadgold said he hoped the creation would inspire young people from across the region "to explore how engineering, maths, design, and large-scale art can be combined to create wonders of their own".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.