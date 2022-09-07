Grimsby: Two flood-hit schools closed to some pupils
Two schools in North East Lincolnshire have been closed to some pupils because of flooding caused by heavy rain.
Staff at John Whitgift Academy and Healing School in Grimsby said they could only accommodate years 7 and 11.
Students in years 8, 9 and 10 had been told to stay at home with remote learning in place, they added.
All pupils at John Whitgift Academy were asked to return to school on Thursday, according to the Delta Academies Trust which runs the school.
The closure at Healing School, caused by flooding due to "an unprecedented volume of rainfall", was expected to last one day, but staff said they would provide updates to parents and carers.
A statement from the school, run by the Harbour Learning Trust, said staff were waiting "while professionals have assessed the full extent of the damage and worked on immediate solutions".
The partial closures came as pupils returned to the schools this week following the summer break.
