Jason Whincup death: Police CCTV plea in Hull murder inquiry
Detectives investigating the murder of a man who died after being stabbed in a Hull street have released a picture of cyclist they want to talk to.
Jason Whincup, 47, was discovered on Hessle Road at about 08:40 BST on Wednesday and died later in hospital.
Humberside Police asked for help to identify the man shown on the CCTV image.
The force also said a fourth man had been arrested in connection with the killing.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Nicole Elliott said officers had spent the weekend reviewing "hundreds of hours of CCTV footage".
"If you know who this man is please get in touch with us," she said.
She said three men previously arrested arrested had now been released from custody - one without further action and two under investigation in relation to another incident.
"Following our recent appeals, we have been provided with very helpful information from the public. As a result of this a fourth man has been arrested in connection with the circumstances surrounding the murder," Ms Elliott added.
"But we still need help from the public, firstly to identify the man shown on the CCTV image, but also from anyone who has any information, no matter how small, that might assist with our enquiries."
She said police were still searching the area, including a lake in nearby Pickering Park.
