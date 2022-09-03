Scunthorpe: Firefighters tackle blaze at Northern Waste site

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Northern Waste in Scunthorpe

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a Scunthorpe waste site.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the Northern Waste site, in Park Farm Road, at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

Residents were advised to keep windows closed.

About 20 firefighters, with four appliances, tackled the blaze that involved "a large amount of waste", a fire spokeswoman said.

No-one was injured and no buildings damaged.

Crews continue damping down the site.

