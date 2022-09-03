Hull: Murder investigation launched after stabbing
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with stab wounds.
Police were called to reports of an argument on Hessle Road in Hull at about 08:40 BST on Wednesday.
A man was taken to hospital and died on Friday, Humberside Police said.
Det Supt Craig Nicholson said a "tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community" and that more officers will patrol the area in the coming days.
A force spokesperson said it was believed to be an isolated incident and asked for anyone with information to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.