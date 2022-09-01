Beverley Westwood: Call for speed limit cut after cow killed by car
Calls have been made to reduce the speed limit on roads crossing Beverley's Westwood after a cow was reportedly hit and killed by a car.
The area is common land and during the summer months cattle are allowed to graze and roam freely.
Last week, a cow was found dead after a driver reported a collision to police.
Allan English, chairman of the Pasture Masters who manage the area, said he would like to see a reduction in the speed limit in the area.
"Cows don't look right and left and they have a right of way," he said.
"The only thing would be to lower the speed limit. It's 40mph and I would like to see it at at least 30mph, if not 20."
Two unfenced roads cross the 500 acres of open land, which is home to almost 300 cows.
Since the 1300s animals have grazed on the fields located just outside the town centre.
In 1836 a parliamentary act set up the system whereby 12 people are elected as pasture masters to manage the land and enforce bye-laws. Farmers pay a fee to use the Westwood and other common land surrounding the historic market town.
Mr English said fatalities to cattle were "not very common" and rejected calls for curbs on the animals wanderings.
"It would not be the Westwood without animals on," he said."It would not be Beverley. It's the nature of the pastures."
Humberside Police said: "We received a report on Friday 26 August of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cow overnight on Beverley Westwood."
