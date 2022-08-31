Hull stabbing: Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being found with stab wounds in Hull, police have said.
Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Hessle Road at about 08:40 BST on Wednesday.
The victim was taken to hospital where he is being treated for injuries which are believed to be life-threatening.
Humberside Police said a scene guard was in place while officers investigated what was believed to be an isolated incident.
Det Insp Andy Robinson said: "This will be concerning to the community, but I want to offer my reassurance that we have already made a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances and ascertain exactly what has happened.
"I would encourage anyone with information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us."
