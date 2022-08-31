The Lincoln Imp: Scunthorpe protesters hold vigil as pub shutters go up
Protesters have gathered outside a pub famed as a music venue in a last-ditch attempt to stop its closure.
The Lincoln Imp in Scunthorpe is being shut despite a community campaign to keep it open.
The pub's owner Admiral Taverns said "no final decisions" had been made about the future of the venue, which had been earmarked for flats.
Landlady Lorraine Briggs said the closure had been "very stressful" for her and her family.
"Obviously the children have lost their home where they were living. It's just been awful, really, terrible," she said.
"I'm in a fighting spirit. I'm going to have my say and hopefully we'll keep the Imp at the end of the day."
Last week, a plan to demolish the venue and build a block of 20 flats was rejected by North Lincolnshire Council.
The pub on Gloucester Avenue hosts regular music nights and it was named one of the best small venues in the UK by online concert promoters Gigmit.
An online petition to save it has received more than 1,600 signatures.
Singer Lauren, who regularly performs at the pub with her band Shades of Red, said the venue "means a lot".
"It's one of the only music venues in Scunny and personally it's my favourite," she said.
"I love gigging here. Everyone here is very supportive and I never feel like I'm being judged when I'm on stage or even when I'm just here to see my friends."
Another regular who joined the protest said losing the pub was "like losing an arm".
"It's been the centre point of the community for years," he said.
"It's the last place you can come for live music. It's the last 'pub' pub, it's the last meeting point. You go in there, you get the mix of people."
The pub has been designated an Asset of Community Value, which means local people could put in a bid to buy it, if it is put up for sale.
A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns said: "Closing a pub is always a last resort but in the case of the Lincoln Imp we are struggling to find a solution which will ensure a long-term future for this pub.
"Talks with various stakeholders are still ongoing and it is important to add that no final decisions have been made at this time."
