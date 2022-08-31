Asylum seekers: Hull charity says hundreds living 'under the radar'
- Published
A Hull charity believes up to 300 failed asylum seekers may be living "under the radar" in the city.
The Open Doors project says people have been left destitute as the number of Home Office deportations fell over the last decade.
One man, who was imprisoned for working illegally, said he would rather "die on the streets than to go back home".
A Home Office spokesperson said it was "committed to removing those who have no right to be in the UK".
At Open Doors' weekly drop-in, Paul (not his real name) explained how he was now homeless and living in a park after being sent to prison for working illegally as a carer during the pandemic.
He said: "I was looking for a way to survive. A way to survive and not hurt anyone."
Paul said his application for asylum was refused in 2019. With no right to work and struggling to survive financially, he used a fake Spanish passport to get a job at a care agency.
He said: "I never regretted taking care of the vulnerable or the elderly. They were all very happy with me… [But] me working in the first place, I think it was an ignorance on my part. I regretted the consequence."
After seven months in prison, he was released onto the streets.
He continues to meet his probation officer - who he says knows he is homeless - at his old address, and returns to the park afterwards.
"It's another nightmare for me because I do not have a house. I'm street homeless," said Paul.
"I'd prefer to die on the streets than to go back home - torture before death."
Open Doors says Paul's case is part of a much wider problem.
'Untested policy'
In the last decade, Home Office figures show the number of refused asylum seekers recorded as having left the UK has fallen.
Of the people who applied for asylum in 2020, 4,972 applications were refused. Of these, 425 people are recorded as having returned to their country of origin.
In 2010, 9,109 applications were refused. Of those, 5,490 people have since left the UK.
Jayne Mercer, who works at Open Doors and is vice chair of Hull's City of Sanctuary, said deporting someone was very expensive for the government.
"The Home Office brought out a hostile environment, where they cut off people's rights, they cut off everything. The intention is to starve people out, so that people will just go: 'right I'll just go home', but it doesn't work.
"It was untested policy - all the charities knew it wouldn't work".
She said the policy pushed people into working illegally for tiny amounts of money, such as £5 a day.
"They're grateful for that. Some go into sex work. There's also a high risk of survival crime - so somebody might shoplift just so they've got some food.
"The situation is inhumane."
The Home Office told the BBC: "We are committed to removing those who have no right to be in the UK.
"In the past 15 months, the Home Secretary has signed major returns agreements with Pakistan, Albania, India, Serbia and Nigeria and we continue to work with countries on new agreements.
"Our New Plan for Immigration is bringing in the biggest reforms in decades, allowing us to support those in genuine need while breaking the business model of vile people smugglers."
