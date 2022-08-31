Hull: Sutton Road Bridge to close for five days
- Published
A busy road bridge in Hull will be closed for five days while works are carried out to ensure it is safe.
Hull City Council said the closure of the Sutton Road Bridge was needed to allow for "structural investigations" to take place.
The work will take place between 31 August and 4 September, the authority said.
The nearest alternative river crossings are Ennerdale Bridge on the A1033 and Stoneferry Bridge on Ferry Lane.
The council said the work required the bridge to be kept in the "open to river traffic" position for up to five days, meaning it would be closed to road users and pedestrians.
Andy Burton, assistant director for streetscene, said: "The council carries out regular structural assessments to make sure our bridges continue to be safe for all road users.
"Unfortunately, the Sutton Road Bridge will need to be closed for a few days for these checks to be carried out.
"We know this will cause some short-term inconvenience and we apologise for this," he added.
