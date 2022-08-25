South Yorkshire Police: Special constable sent explicit photos to women
- Published
A special constable faces being kicked off the force after being found guilty of sending sexually explicit images to women.
Faran Hanson, 26, currently suspended by South Yorkshire Police, sent images via Snapchat to three women.
He was found guilty of three breaches of the Communications Act 2003 following a trial at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The force described his behaviour as "appalling".
Hanson, of Wensleydale Road, Doncaster, was sentenced to a two-year community order and ordered to complete 60 days' rehabilitation and 200 hours' unpaid work.
He was also served a five-year restraining order for each of his victims.
A probe was launched in May 2021 after one woman came forward and said she had received an explicit image, the court heard.
Hanson was identified as the sender, and further enquiries identified two other victims.
During the trial it emerged that he had been disciplined by his previous employer for a similar incident.
'Wealth of evidence'
Det Supt Delphine Waring, head of the force's professional standards department, said Hanson's behaviour fell "far, far below" the standard expected of staff.
She added: "He refused to accept responsibility for his crimes, meaning this matter had to go to trial and I am pleased that he was convicted based on the wealth of evidence put before the court."
Ms Waring commended the victims for giving evidence in court.
The force confirmed misconduct proceedings were under way.
