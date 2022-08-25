Brandesburton asphalt plant proposals blocked by council
- Published
Plans for an asphalt plant have been rejected amid fears over its impact on the health of people living nearby and possible damage to farmland.
The development near Brandesburton in East Yorkshire was blocked after planners received 476 objections.
Concerns that dust and fumes from the plant could damage surrounding crops prompted the decision by councillors.
Newlay Asphalt Ltd said changes it made to its initial application ensured the plant would not harm the local area.
Initial proposals for the plant, between Bridlington Road and Catfoss Lane, had been put on hold by East Riding of Yorkshire's planning committee in June and councillors visited another facility in West Yorkshire ahead of the latest meeting.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, objections also included concerns over the effect the plant could have on tourism in the area.
One objector Adrien Olsen said: "Some of the chemicals used to produce asphalt can react in the air to create smog. Farmland surrounds the site and produces crops for human consumption, including peas.
He added: "If you were faced with the decision to spend your recreational time in a toxic cloud, would you do that?"
Newlay Asphalt's plans showed that the plant would be 1,640ft (500m) from the nearest homes and said it would produce up to 100 tonnes of material an hour, though councillors were told the proposed size of this site made this unlikely.
The facility would have seen a total of 50 delivery trips to and from it, 30 from 15 HGVs and 20 from 10 smaller lorries.
Jamie Brown, from Newlay Asphalt, told councillors the plant would operate to strict legal standards and the firm was also "investing in warm mixing methods to reduce emissions".
He said: "We're a small independent asphalt company which produces high quality materials. This is an ideal location in central East Yorkshire, where a lot of our orders already come from."
Councillor Jane Evison, whose East Wolds and Coastal Ward covers the site, said: "Normally I'd be very supportive of new investment into areas, but not if it's to the detriment of existing businesses and the environment."
Councillors voted nine to two to block the development.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.