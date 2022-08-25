Scunthorpe: Woman on way home from work raped in woodland
A woman walking home from work through a patch of North Lincolnshire woodland was raped, police have said.
The woman was walking near Phoenix Parkway in Scunthorpe at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday when she was attacked, Humberside Police said.
Det Ch Insp Rebecca Dickinson described the attack as "dreadful and traumatic".
She said: "I'd like to reassure people that incidents of this nature in our area remain incredibly rare and we are treating this incident as a priority
"We are following up several lines of inquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area."
Det Ch Insp Dickinson appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with police.
