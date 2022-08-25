Hull teacher spared ban after 'filthy dream' texts to colleague
- Published
A Hull teacher messaged a colleague revealing a "filthy dream" about them and bombarded another with late-night texts, a disciplinary panel heard.
David Abbott denied the exchanges when first confronted by leaders at Venn Boulevard Centre and Sullivan Centre.
He resigned prior to a disciplinary hearing, accepting his actions amounted to "unacceptable professional conduct".
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said it would not be "proportionate" to ban Mr Abbott from the profession.
The TRA professional conduct panel was shown messages between Mr Abbott and a colleague, referred to as Person A, sent on or around 16 October 2020:
In them, Mr Abbott said seeing Person A had "broke the dream" he had about them, which he later said was a "filthy one".
Person A told investigators they felt "harassed" and "really uncomfortable" following the exchange.
The panel also heard Mr Abbott had texted another colleague, referred to as Person B, 23 times from 01:40 to 02:40 GMT on 29 February 2020.
On the same night, he also attempted to video chat with the colleague.
The panel found Mr Abbott had sent the messages and called without Person B inviting or wanting him to.
The teacher told an investigatory meeting held at the school that he had never communicated with either colleague.
'Less than truthful'
However, his union representative told the panel: "Mr Abbott admits to being less than truthful at the time and did not provide a full and accurate picture of events."
Prior to the complaints, Mr Abbott had enjoyed an unblemished career.
TRA decision-maker John Knowles said the panel had found all of the allegations against Mr Abbott to be proven.
Mr Knowles said Mr Abbott's conduct "fell significantly short" of standards expected of teachers, adding he had "deliberately and knowingly" given false responses during a formal interview relating to the allegations.
Publication of the findings "would send an appropriate message" to the teacher, he added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.