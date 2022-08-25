Goole: Plan for £12m leisure centre and community hub
Plans to create a £12m multi-use community hub will be examined at a public event.
People living in Goole, East Yorkshire, are invited to offer their views on the proposed changes to the town's leisure centre.
The new facility would include a library and a museum on the same site, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said.
Laser tag, ten-pin bowling, soft play areas and a food court are also included in the new plan.
The community drop-in event to see the plans is between 10:00 and 18:00 BST on 25 August at East Riding Leisure Goole, North Street.
Councillor Mike Medini, the council's portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer services, said: "It's an exciting time to be in Goole with all the investment and growth going on so I'd urge anyone who can to attend the drop-in event and see the very ambitious plans."
The proposed development will be partly funded by the Goole Town Deal, the council said.
