Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue issues safety plea at drought-hit lake
People are being urged not to enter a drought-hit boating lake to rescue stricken wildlife.
Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said it had received 15 reports of "distressed birds" at Cleethorpes Boating Lake in the past two weeks.
Co-lead rescuer Aaron Goss said people "should not take risks" to reach birds trapped in mud as water levels continue to drop.
North East Lincolnshire Council said it would not be topping-up the lake.
Mr Goss said although the hot weather had seen water levels drop significantly, the lake also had a silt problem.
"It has become heavily silted," he said. "We're now getting daily reports about birds in distress, stuck in the mud."
The council agreed the hot weather had "exacerbated" problems caused by silting.
Two more birds collected yesterday from Cleethorpes Boating Lake. One that a member of public had rescued from the mud...Posted by Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue on Sunday, August 21, 2022
A council spokesman said: "Whilst we closely monitor all our water courses, there is nothing we can do but wait for rainfall and for it [the lake] to naturally fill again.
"Taking water from elsewhere to fill it up would be highly irresponsible given the current situation."
Addressing the issue of silting at the lake, the spokesman said the council was considering how best to remove it.
"Dredging requires technical expertise to ensure the clay bottom layer, which is essential to maintain water in the lake, is not damaged," he added.
"We would urge residents not to try to de-silt the lakes themselves - this could be very dangerous, and potentially lead to damage to the lake, accidents, injury and worse."
The Environment Agency has placed nine areas in drought, including Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.
