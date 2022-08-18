William Booth House: Salvation Army to stop running Hull hostel
- Published
The future of a homeless hostel vulnerable people in Hull is in doubt after the Salvation Army said it would not run it any longer.
William Booth House provides temporary accommodation for up to 109 people and is run by Salvation Army staff.
The charity said it was "an incredibly difficult decision" to not re-tender for the contract and jobs were at risk.
Hull City Council said it was working to minimise the impact on residents and staff while a new provider is found.
The Hessle Road building supports homeless adults by providing accommodation, catering and an assessment unit.
The Salvation Army's Malcolm Page said it would not be retendering for the contract to provide housing support.
"This service is commissioned by Hull City Council and we continue to work closely with them to ensure a smooth transition of care over to a new provider," he said.
One resident said the decision came "too quick" and was "unexpected".
"I've been here six years in October and they're going to throw me to the wolves. I can't live by myself," he added.
Another said: "It's traumatic, isn't it? Some of the residents have lived here multiple years. It's their home, as well as a hostel."
The move will put jobs at risk, Mr Page said, adding: "We are currently in a consultation process with affected staff and the council about a future provider."
The charity would continue to work with local churches to help people who are homeless, he added.
A spokesman for Hull City Council said it was also working on the longer-term future of William Booth House.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.