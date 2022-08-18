M62 Ouse Bridge repairs expected to last until Autumn 2023
- Published
A busy bridge in East Yorkshire may not fully reopen to traffic for a further 12 months, motorists have been warned.
Two lanes on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 Ouse Bridge, near Goole, were closed in March while repairs to a damaged bridge joint took place.
One lane was reopened in July, but a National Highways spokesperson has said all eight joints across both carriageways now needed replacing.
Repairs were expected to continue until autumn 2023, they added.
Work on a "complex design process" required to replace all the joints was needed, the spokesperson said.
"This autumn we will begin to install the second set of plates across the damaged joint on the eastbound carriageway and then complete the replacement of two joints by Spring 2023."
Work would then take place on the westbound carriageway to replace four joints, before returning to the eastbound to complete the final two joints, the agency said.
Motorists were thanked for their "ongoing patience", the National Highways spokesperson said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.