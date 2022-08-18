Bridlington: Children abandoned over orthodontics treatments - parents
Parents of children receiving orthodontic treatment say they have been "abandoned" after the NHS practice they attended closed earlier this year.
Recruitment issues saw Bridlington Orthodontics Centre shut in April, with about 80 patients told they would be contacted by NHS England within weeks.
But four months on, they say they have still not heard anymore.
NHS England said alternative arrangements were being put in place for them as a "matter of priority".
Sue Kirven, whose 18-year-old daughter had a brace fitted to correct her bite last August, said: "They have started down a route of treatment and then just stopped and abandoned these kids with nothing.
"I feel somebody somewhere has a duty of care to put this right."
Mrs Kirven said she felt she had exhausted all the options and had never heard anything more from NHS England, adding it was "an awful situation to be in".
Sharon Shepherdson's son also had braces fitted in September last year and he has now gone 17 weeks without any further appointments.
"He feels it's been a waste of his life for a whole year because he can't see any improvement," she said.
The families were told by staff at the centre before it shut its doors that the NHS would send a letter within weeks with details of a new orthodontist.
Mrs Shepherdson said: "I've spoken with everyone I can think of and nobody has got back to me with anything other than the NHS will send me a letter within two to three weeks - and that just hasn't happened."
She said her son was not in pain, but she had no idea what to do next.
"I am thinking literally of getting a pair of pliers and snipping them off myself, because what else can I do?"
Mydentist, which ran the practice, previously said staff had "worked hard" to complete as many open courses of treatment as possible before it closed.
A spokesperson for NHS England said efforts had been made to support a "smooth transition to new service arrangements".
They added: "We are aware of a group of patients in the Bridlington area who are experiencing a delay with their transfer to a new provider.
"Alternative arrangements are being put in place as a matter of priority and those patients affected will be contacted directly."
