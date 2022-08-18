Open art exhibition returns to Beverley post-lockdown
A "popular" art exhibition is returning after being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 23rd Open Art Exhibition at Beverley Art Gallery features submissions from members of the public.
After an enforced break since 2019, organisers said they were looking forward to showcasing "the amazing talent we have in the region".
Entries to the exhibition open on Thursday and will be judged by a panel of local artists.
The exhibition runs from 24 September 2022 until 7 January 2023, with selection taking place on 2 September.
