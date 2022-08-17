Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets pay-out
A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" pay-out for physical and psychological damage caused.
Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries.
Miss Harrison has agreed an out-of-court settlement with the ride's insurers, her solicitor said.
She said: "I'm a different person now to that one that got on that ride."
Miss Harrison said she has needed psychological support and thousands of pounds worth of dental treatment as a result of the incident.
"Back then I had no fears and I was up for anything really, but now I am averse to anything that has an element of risk," she said.
"Simple fun things, like jumping off the rocks into the sea on holiday, I just wouldn't do anymore as I wouldn't be able to get past the fear of hitting a rock. That is how my mindset has changed."
Describing a family trip to Skegness, Miss Harrison said: "I couldn't go on any rides.
"Some of my family went on them, but I didn't want them to. I couldn't even watch."
'State of panic'
Insurers acting on behalf of Taylor's Funfairs, owners of the Airmaxx 360 ride, admitted liability for the accident and injuries caused.
Despite the trauma, Miss Harrison said she no longer suffers from anxiety.
"In the weeks after my accident I was struggling and really anxious," she said. "I'd have nightmares many nights and wake up in a state of panic, but over time that went away.
"When Hull Fair was on last year I just avoided it. I had to drive by it a couple of times so I just made sure I didn't look."
Rebecca Cone, of Hudgell Solicitors, said her client was grateful for the early admission of liability, which enabled her to access psychological and dental treatment quickly.
Ms Cone added: "It was of course a shocking incident and one from which lessons must be learned. Accidents like this simply should not happen."
The BBC has approached Taylor's Funfairs for comment.
