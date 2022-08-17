Hull: New exhibition reveals local history
- Published
A new exhibition has opened at Hull History Centre which features images of the city dating back to the 1920s.
The show will also explore the city's whaling industry and history of well-known Mackman's Bakery.
Visitors can experience the "sights, smells, and sounds" of the city during the 19th and 20th Centuries, according to a spokesperson for the centre.
It is part of a project funded by the James Reckitt Library Trust to improve access to local history collections.
The exhibition, titled Unlocking Treasures, Revealing the Past, is the venue's first in-house show for more than two years.
It includes exhibits about Bransholme, East Park, Stoneferry and sport in Hull.
The centre has uncovered a wealth of local history resources and items dating back more than 100 years, according to a spokesperson for the site.
Councillor Alison Collinson said the show "gives a remarkable insight into Hull's history".
The exhibition is free and runs until 22 September.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.