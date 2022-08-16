Cost of living in Hull: Fire circus offers 'pay what you want' entry
Organisers of a family-friendly fire circus theatre production in Hull are offering visitors the chance to pay what they can afford for admission.
Faustus, by the From Below theatre company, features magical comedy, flaming sword fights, acrobatics and pantomime with audience participation.
It runs for five days at the city's Stage @TheDock from 16 August.
The offer aimed to ensure audiences were "not deterred by the price barrier of a ticket", a spokesperson said.
Stage @TheDock, which was built ahead of Hull's year as UK City of Culture in 2017, is owned and operated by commercial property developer Wykeland.
The firm's events manager Natalia Cleary said the "pay what you want" offer meant no-one would be excluded, "particularly during these challenging times with the rising cost of living".
It was hoped the offer would also encourage more people to engage with the arts, she said.
The show, which updates the Elizabethan play of the same name, has also received support from Arts Council England, Hull City Arts, Hull Truck Theatre and the University of Hull.
