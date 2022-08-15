Scunthorpe: Crews remain at scene of recycling centre blazes
- Published
Firefighters are continuing to tackle blazes which broke out at two recycling centres in a North Lincolnshire town at the weekend.
Two crews remain at the scene at the sites in Scunthorpe, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.
At its height late on Saturday, about 40 firefighters attended a blaze at the Northern Waste site in Park Farm Road.
Meanwhile, fire also broke out at the Winterton Road recycling site on Sunday.
Residents and businesses nearby the sites have been advised to keep doors and windows closed while crews continue to deal with the fires.
There were no reports of injuries at either site.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.