Scunthorpe: Ashby Ville lake safety call as man airlifted to hospital
A man who got into difficulty after going into the water at a lake in North Lincolnshire is in a serious condition, police have said.
He was taken to hospital by air ambulance following the incident at Ashby Ville Nature Reserve, Scunthorpe, shortly after 15:30 BST on Sunday.
The lake is covered by a public spaces protection order, which prohibits swimming and antisocial behaviour.
Councillor Andrea Davison described the lake as a "scary place".
Minutes after the air ambulance left the scene, Councillor Davison said she had observed another man in the water and urged people to obey rules.
She said: "It was upsetting. We need to look at getting the message across in different languages and in different communities because clearly it's not working."
In July 2021, 14-year-old Kai-Gardner-Pugh was found to have drowned at the same location.
Ms Davison, who represents Ashby ward on North Lincolnshire Council, said people visited the reserve from "all over".
"We have children in rubber rings and inflatables. It is not safe. There is a 40-50ft drop, hypothermia hits, you cannot control your muscles, you lose control, there are reeds, spikes and cars underneath the water. It's a scary place."
People who ignore the public spaces protection order at Ashby Ville face a fine.
In Skegness in Lincolnshire on Saturday, the body of a teenage boy was recovered from the sea.
Meanwhile, in South Yorkshire, rescuers recovered the body of a man in his 20s from the water at Lakeside in Doncaster.
