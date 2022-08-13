A63 barriers buckle at South Cave during hot weather
Safety barriers on the A63 in East Yorkshire appear to have buckled in the heat.
The barriers were installed on the road during the winter between junction 38 of the M62 and South Cave.
A spokesperson for National Highways said the buckling might have been caused by ground conditions, but said heat was "not being ruled out".
The Met Office issued an amber extreme heat warning in England on Thursday, with a heatwave lasting until Monday.
Mandy Foster, National Highways' service delivery manager, said: "We are aware of the issue with the appearance of the steel central barriers on the A63 near South Cave.
"Our teams have attended the site to investigate the exact cause, whether this is due to seasonal variances or another cause."
Ms Foster said the situation was being continually monitored and assessed "to ensure the barriers remain safe".
