Hornsea: Algae fears prompts Environment Agency advice to avoid sea
- Published
Beachgoers are being advised not to bathe off Hornsea beach due to possible blue green algae.
The Environment Agency issued the advice after reports of possible sightings of the algae in Stream Dike, which connects to Hornsea Mere and flows directly onto Hornsea beach.
Officers from the agency are carrying out tests on water samples.
Blue green has the potential to cause sickness in both humans and pets, the agency said.
If blue green algae is confirmed, the landowner, East Riding Council, will install signs to warn the public, it said.
While blue green algae can be "alarming to see", the agency said it was a "naturally occurring environmental phenomenon" which is more likely to develop during periods of warm, dry weather.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.