Miss England: Finalist with rare condition 'over the moon'
A beauty queen who uses a catheter for a rare bladder condition says she is "over the moon" after reaching the Miss England finals.
Jennifer Carless, from Gilberdyke, was crowned Miss East Yorkshire 2022 at a contest in Doncaster on Saturday.
Ms Carless, 18, who has Fowler's Syndrome, said she aims to inspire others to overcome body image fears.
The catheter, which she has named Cathy, "came out in all her glory" at the contest, Ms Carless said.
"It was an incredible night," said the teenager.
Speaking after the event, held at The Earl of Doncaster Hotel, she said: "I was awarded Miss East Yorkshire and will also retain my current title of Miss North Yorkshire Charity Queen.
"I am over the moon and so proud to be representing the two counties and continuing my journey."
Ms Carless, who was runner-up in the Miss Yorkshire pageant, said she spoke on stage about Fowler's Syndrome and shared her advice on helping to prevent "stigmatising issues" of body image.
"Just be proud of who you are because ultimately that's what you need," she said.
"It's your body, it's what you should focus on."
She will compete for the Miss England crown in October.
One of the judges, Angie Beasley, director of the Miss England contest, described the teenager as "such an inspiration to women everywhere".
She said: "Jennifer has shown strength and determination in her life and I'm glad she's been rewarded with the Miss East Yorkshire title.
"She was graceful and looked beautiful in her stunning red ballgown and spoke very passionately about important issues."
Ms Beasley said the beauty queen's condition "definitely needs highlighting as I've never come across this before in someone of such a young age".
"I wish her all the best in the competition in October," she added.
