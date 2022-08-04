Becci Rees-Hughes: Beverley Woman stabbed to death by partner - police
A woman found dead at a house in East Yorkshire was stabbed to death by her partner, police have confirmed.
Becci Rees-Hughes' body was found at a property in Samman Road, Beverley, on 25 July after officers received reports of concern for safety.
Detectives said she died of "multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma" inflicted by Ben Crosby, 46, in "a domestic related homicide".
An inquest opened on Wednesday and was adjourned to a later date.
Senior Coroner Professor Paul Marks said Ms Rees-Hughes, 37, died following an attack by her partner, who later died in "a road traffic collision".
Crosby then left the house at about 06:00 BST and died half an hour later when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a van near Hornsea following a police pursuit.
The van driver suffered "serious and potentially life-changing injuries" and is being treated in hospital.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the crash after a mandatory referral from Humberside Police.
The force previously said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms Rees-Hughes' death.
Tributes had been paid to the 37-year-old "loving mother" since hear death.
Sam Preece, a friend of Ms Rees-Hughes had said: "Becci was one of those rare people you meet in life that just made everything more fun.
"She always made sure to really get to know people as much as she could and made you feel so special.
"I know every person she touched in her life will be so sad at this news."
