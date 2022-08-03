Hessle fire: Engineer suffers burn injuries in gas mains blaze
An engineer was taken to hospital to be treated for burns after being injured in a gas mains fire that left 370 homes without supply.
The BBC has been told a man in his 30s was in a digger at the site in Hessle when the fire broke out on Saturday.
The blaze on Boothferry Road affected properties on Jenny Brough Lane.
A Northern Gas Networks (NGN) spokesman said the man had been discharged later the same day and was receiving "ongoing medical care".
Russ Kaye, business operations lead for the area at NGN, said no members of the public were injured and no homes were damaged.
He said the company was helping the Health and Safety Executive with its investigations.
Gas supplies were restored to the affected properties by 1 August.
