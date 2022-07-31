Hull gas mains fire leaves 370 homes without supply
- Published
More than 300 homes have been left without power after a gas mains caught fire in Hull.
The blaze on Boothferry Road in Hessle in the early hours has affected 370 properties on Jenny Brough Lane.
Northern Gas Network (NGN) said work to fix the gas main was under way before gas engineers could restore supplies.
It said in order turn the gas back on at the meter staff would be going door-to-door and prioritising vulnerable customers.
A customer drop-in centre has been opened behind Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where people can collect hotplates and fan heaters.
NGN said food vouchers would be available from the centre for an evening meal.
The company said engineers would be wearing identification badges and people should ask to see them before allowing entry.
