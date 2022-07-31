Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Hull
A woman has been left with "serious and life-changing injuries" after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run.
She was hit by a black Audi on Princes Avenue near Spring Bank West junction in Hull at 01:40 BST, police said.
The car fled the scene and was later found abandoned in Freehold Street.
Det Ch Insp Rebecca Dickinson appealed for help to "urgently" locate the occupants of the Audi. Anyone who was near the petrol station at the time or with footage should contact police.
She added: "We believe this was an isolated incident and of no wider risk to the public."
A crime scene remains in place at Princes Avenue and Freehold Street.
