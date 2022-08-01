Hull: Roadworks begin at city junction to improve safety
Work which is due to get under way on Monday to improve a busy road junction in Hull for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists will take three weeks.
Changes will be made to the junction of Beverley Road, Cottingham Road and Clough Road to improve traffic flow.
Bus lanes will be extended and the pedestrian island changed.
After feedback from residents, the signals at the junction were changed to allow more time to cross the road, Hull City Council said.
Councillor Mark Ieronimo, portfolio holder for transportation, roads and highways, said: "By speaking to people who use this junction regularly and making the most of their knowledge, we are able to deliver a scheme which is better than originally planned.
"As a result, these amendments have been incorporated to improve pedestrian safety at this busy junction."
Work will also take place to make cycling through the junction safer, Hull City Council said.
Traffic management would be in place to allow the work to be completed safely, it added.
From Monday 1 August to Monday 22 August, for motorists heading northbound on Beverley Road, the right turn filter lane would be closed, and the existing straight-on lane would be converted into a right turn lane, the council said.
The left lane would continue to direct motorists heading straight on and left.
For vehicles driving southbound, the left-hand lane between Beresford Avenue and Clough Road would be closed, but the parking bays would remain in use.
Meanwhile, from 8 August to 22 August temporary four-way lights would be in operation in the evenings, the authority added.
Hull City Council said the work was funded by £2.2m from the government's Getting Building Fund.
