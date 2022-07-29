Hull man jailed for sexually assaulting woman
A man described as a "danger to women" has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman in her own home.
Stephen Clavering, 47, sent the victim a number of increasingly abusive and threatening messages before he went to her home and attacked her, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Clavering, of Blandford Close, Hull, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years.
He had denied the charges, but was convicted in May following a trial at Hull Crown Court.
He was also found guilty of assault, trespass with intent to commit a sexual assault and sending offensive messages.
'Terrified victim'
The CPS said Clavering cycled to his victim's home in April 2020.
He confronted her in the bedroom and placed her hand over her mouth before hitting and sexually assaulting her.
The woman managed to escape and ran to a neighbour's house.
Jeremy Evans, from the CPS, said Clavering had "bombarded" the victim "with a torrent of extremely abusive, lewd and threatening messages".
"But his attempts at intimidation did not stop there. In a disturbing escalation, he confronted the terrified victim in her bedroom and sexually assaulted her," he said.
"Fortunately she was able to escape his clutches and run barefoot to a neighbour.
"Clavering is a danger to women and is now facing a long prison sentence. I hope this is of some comfort to his victim."
