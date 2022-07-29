Artist gives Hull hospital Paddington and Queen sketch
An artist whose sketch of the Queen hand in hand with Paddington Bear went viral on the internet has donated a copy of the work to hospital staff.
Eleanor Tomlinson from East Yorkshire was inspired after watching the Jubilee celebrations featuring Paddington having tea with Her Majesty.
She has given a signed copy to a ward at Hull Royal Infirmary to thank staff who looked after her father Nick.
Thousands of people asked for a copy of the drawing after it was posted online.
Actor Hugh Bonneville, who starred in the Paddington films, was among those who had requested one.
She also received a letter from Buckingham Palace saying the Queen was "touched" after she sent the monarch a print.
The framed print of Jubilee Ma'amalade Tea is dedicated to the nurses, doctors, and all the support staff who helped her father through his time in hospital.
Charge nurse Paul Johnson who works on Ward Four said: "I'm really proud of my team for the care they deliver every day, but to be recognised in this way is something really special, and we all feel really privileged to have been chosen to receive a signed copy as a thank you.
"Knowing so many people wanted them, and knowing Her Majesty the Queen also has the same picture, makes us feel very honoured."
Ms Tomlinson said she had to recruit members of her family to help deal with requests for copies of the watercolour sketch.
Speaking about her gift to the hospital, Ms Tomlinson said: "I'm delighted it's gone down well and hopefully will bring some smiles to the team and patients. I'm very grateful to all the team for everything they did when my dad was with them."
