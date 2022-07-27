Beverley murder: Becci Rees-Hughes named as victim
A woman found dead at a house in East Yorkshire has been named by police.
The body of Becci Rees-Hughes was found at a property on Samman Road in Beverley early on Monday after officers received reports of concern for safety.
A man thought to be linked to the murder died later that morning, when a car he was driving collided with a van near Hornsea during a police pursuit.
Humberside Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms Rees-Hughes' death.
The force said: "Our thoughts are with Becci's family at this very difficult time."
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said a post-mortem examination would be carried out to establish the cause of death in the coming days.
The van driver involved in the collision remained in hospital with "serious and potentially life-changing injuries", the force has said.
As there was a police pursuit, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to be independently reviewed.
